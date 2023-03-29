(KMAland) -- A wind advisory has been issued for most of KMAland.
The advisory is in effect from 4 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday morning.
Areas in the advisory include Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha and Richardson in Nebraska and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Andrew and Holt in Missouri.
Winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected and could blow around unsecured objects and result in power outages.
View the full advisory from the National Weather Service here.