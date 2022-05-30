(KMAland) -- A wind advisory is in effect for a large portion of KMAland.
Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa are joined by Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties in Nebraska in a wind advisory from now until 8 PM Monday evening.
Audubon, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold in Iowa are in a wind advisory from noon to 8 PM and Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie in Iowa are in a wind advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM.
Winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown around and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.