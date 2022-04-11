NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of northwest Missouri Tuesday.

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

