Nebraska
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Gage
Including the cities of Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, and Beatrice
* WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster and Gage Counties.
* WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the second High Wind Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Iowa
Shelby-
Including the city of Harlan
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Shelby County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Mills, Montgomery, Pottawattamie, Page and Fremont Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Including the cities of Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
* WHAT...For the first High Wind Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties.
* WHEN...For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the second High Wind Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Including the cities of Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southwest into parts of central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Worth-Gentry-Harrison
Including the cities of Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, and Bethany
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Holt-Andrew
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, and Country Club Villa
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS and Doniphan Counties. In Missouri, Atchison MO, Nodaway, Holt, Andrew and Buchanan Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on north south roads, such as Interstate 29 may become extremely difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.