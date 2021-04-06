NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska.

Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

Including the cities of Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to over 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

