(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska.
Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to over 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.