(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of western Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-
Nebraska
Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.