NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of western Iowa and southeast Nebraska Wednesday.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-

Nebraska

Knox-Cedar-Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.