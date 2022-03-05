Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.