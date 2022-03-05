Wind Advisory

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a wind advisory for Saturday and Sunday.

The advisory is in effect from 6 PM Saturday until 3 AM Sunday and includes the counties of Crawford, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur and Wayne. 

With the advisory, winds at 20 to 25 miles per hour with potential gusts of 45 mph should be expected. Gusty winds could knock down unsecured objects, blow down limbs and result in power outages. 

Find the full advisory here

