(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.