NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for KMAland Monday.

Iowa

Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-

Nebraska

Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicle along Interstate 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Iowa

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

* WHAT...South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...Nearly the entire state of Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be difficult to drive and potentially unsafe, especially on west to east roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.