(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for KMAland Monday.
Iowa
Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicle along Interstate 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible.
* WHERE...Nearly the entire state of Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be difficult to drive and potentially unsafe, especially on west to east roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.