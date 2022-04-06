(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday.
Iowa
Shelby-Pottawattamie-Fremont-Mills-Montgomery-Page-Harrison
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Shelby, Pottawattamie, Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Harrison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold
*WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph or occasionally higher.
*WHERE...Much of Western Iowa.
*WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
*IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Nemaha-Otoe-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Saline, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Gage, Jefferson, Seward, Cass and Lancaster Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
*WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
*WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
*WHEN...Until 7 pm CDT this evening.
*IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel on North and south oriented roads, like Interstates 29 and 35 through northwest and north central Missouri, could be difficult or dangerous for high profile vehicles due to the strong crosswinds.