(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday.
Iowa
Shelby-Pottawattamie-
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Harrison
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Washington County. In Iowa, Harrison County.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Saline, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Gage, Jefferson, Seward, Cass and Lancaster Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.