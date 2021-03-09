(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of KMAland Wednesday.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass
* WHAT...Southwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected in the afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Very high to extreme fire danger is also expected in these areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Johnson, Nemaha, Richardson, Otoe, Pawnee and Gage Counties. In Iowa, Page and Fremont Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Very high to extreme fire danger is also expected in these areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Highest winds mainly west of I-35.
* WHERE...Southern and Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With these windy conditions and relative humidity falling below 35% this afternoon, there will be elevated fire danger across portions of central and southern Iowa and along and west of I-35. Burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.