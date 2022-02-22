(Valley) -- A good portion of KMAland is under a wind chill advisory through early Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Valley has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.
In northwest Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway and Holt counties.
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.