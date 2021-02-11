(Valley) -- Most of KMAland is under a wind chill advisory due to expected extreme cold weather Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory in effect Friday from midnight to noon parts of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties, including the cities of Missouri Valley,
Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda and Shenandoah.
In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties, including Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth and Nebraska City.
In northwest Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, and Gentry countries, including Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville and Grant City.
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.