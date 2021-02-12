(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is bracing for extremely cold temperatures this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Valley has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska from midnight to noon Saturday.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, including Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak,Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market and Mount Ayr.
In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Nehamah, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties, including Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion,
La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City,Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City.
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a wind chill advisory for most of northwest Missouri from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.
In northwest Missouri, the counties include Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties, including Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City and Mound City.
WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged period of cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will remain possible for the weekend into early next week.