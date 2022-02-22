UPDATED STORY: 5:26 a.m. February 23rd, 2023
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a wind chill advisory through early Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says a wind chill advisory remains until noon today for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.
In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
In northwest Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway and Holt counties.
The National Weather Service says another wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of south central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Cass. Adair, Adams and Taylor counties.
ORIGINAL STORY 5:19 a.m. February 22nd, 2022
(Valley) -- A good portion of KMAland is under a wind chill advisory through early Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Valley has issued a wind chill advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
In southwest Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.
In northwest Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway and Holt counties.
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.