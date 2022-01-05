(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has placed most of KMAland under a wind chill advisory through Thursday.
The weather service's office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a wind child advisory for southwest and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri from midnight tonight to noon Thursday.
In southwest and south central Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties.
In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
In northwest Missouri, the advisory includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties.
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.