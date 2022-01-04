NWS Logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for a large portion of KMAland.

Iowa

Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

----------

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

