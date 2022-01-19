NWS Logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union--Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

