(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union--Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.