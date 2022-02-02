(KMAland) -- The National Weather Center has issued a wind chill advisory for Wednesday night and Thursday morning in parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
--------------
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north and west-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.