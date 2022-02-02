NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Center has issued a wind chill advisory for Wednesday night and Thursday morning in parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

--------------

Iowa

Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

