(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for portions of central Iowa, including Adair County.

Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though a slight moderation in temperatures is expected Tuesday afternoon, an additional advisory is likely to be needed for parts of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

