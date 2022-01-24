(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for portions of central Iowa, including Adair County.
Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Though a slight moderation in temperatures is expected Tuesday afternoon, an additional advisory is likely to be needed for parts of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.