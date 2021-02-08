(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of KMAland.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Cedar-Thurston-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, Coleridge, Pender, Macy, Walthill,
Winnebago, Wayne, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln,
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Iowa
Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart,
Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as between 20 and 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Missouri
Atchison KS-Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Sullivan-Adair-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston-Linn MO-
Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City, Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin, Jamesport, Trenton, Milan, Green City, Kirksville, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg,Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Marceline
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.