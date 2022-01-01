(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for five KMAland Iowa counties.
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah
WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.