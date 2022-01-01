(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for the majority of KMAland.
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah
WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke- Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-
Including the cities of Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
1212 PM CST Sat Jan 1 2022
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches north to 5 to 8 inches south.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Parts of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline- Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
948 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Atchison KS-Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-
Sullivan-Adair-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston-Linn MO-MacoN
Including the cities of Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City, Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, Clarksdale, Gallatin, Jamesport, Trenton, Milan, Green City, Kirksville, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Cameron, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Macon, and La Plata
344 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
