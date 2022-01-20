National Weather Service logo

(Des Moines) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for portions of Southwest Iowa from 9 p.m. tonight until 12:00 p.m. Friday.

Iowa Counties

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion

* What...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind Chills of 20 below to 35 below zero.

* Where...Much central and north central Iowa.

*When...From 9 pm this evening to noon CST Friday

* Impacts...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

