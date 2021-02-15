(Undated) -- Extreme cold still has KMAland in an icy grip.
The National Weather Service continues the wind chill warning for southwest Iowa and south central Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri through noon Tuesday.
In southwest and south central Iowa, the warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, including Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center,Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market and, Mount Ayr.
In southeast Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties, plus the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City.
In northwest Missouri, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties, plus the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Mound City, Oregon and Craig.
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected, from 30 below to 40 below zero. The coldest values generally expected for the overnight and morning hours.
Some recovery is expected Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.