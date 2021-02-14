(Undated) – Most of KMAland is under a wind chill warning for the next few days, as record cold temperatures continue.
The National Weather Service in Valley have issued a wind chill warning until noon Tuesday for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska,
Southwest Iowa counties in the warning include Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties, plus the cities of Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda and Shenandoah.
In southeast Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties, including the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock and Falls City.
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills from around 30 below to as low as 40 below
zero. The coldest values generally expected overnight and in the
morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Other southeast Nebraska counties are still under a wind chill advisory and winter weather advisory until 6 this evening. Those counties include Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties, plus the cities of Nebraska City, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City.
Parts of southwest and south central Iowa are under a wind chill warning until noon Monday.
Counties in southwest and south central Iowa in this warning include Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, plus the cities of Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, and Mount Ayr.
* WHAT...Life-threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 40 below zero can be expected during the overnight
hours.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
In addition, parts of northwest Missouri are under a wind chill warning until 6 p.m. Monday.
Counties in the warning and advisory areas include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties, plus the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville and Grant City.
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.