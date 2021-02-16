(Undated) -- Most of KMAland remains under a wind chill warning today due to extreme cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service continues the wind chill warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri through noon today.
In southwest Iowa, the warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties, plus the cities of including Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda and Shenandoah,
In southeast Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties, plus the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City.
In northwest Missouri, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties, plus the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Mound City, Oregon and Craig.
Other parts of southwest and south central Iowa are under a wind chill warning until 10 a.m.
Counties included are Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, plus the cities of Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center,Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market and, Mount Ayr.
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 25 and 40 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.