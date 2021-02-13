(Undated) -- Dangerous cold weather has prompted the National Weather Service to place parts of KMAland under a wind chill warning.
A wind chill warning is in effect for southwest and south central Iowa from 9 p.m. Saturday until noon Monday.
Counties included in southwest and south central Iowa are Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, including Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Casey, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market and Mount Ayr.
A wind child warning is in effect for northwest Missouri from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Monday.
This includes the following counties: Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt, including Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Mound City, Oregon, and Craig.
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.