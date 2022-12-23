(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is still under a wind chill warning until noon Saturday.
The National Weather Service says the wind chill warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold and Taylor counties in Iowa.
In Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Pawnee, Johnson and Richardson counties.
In northwest Missouri, the warning includes Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties.
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Patchy blowing snow could still limit visibility in open areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick roads and poor visibility could mean being stranded in dangerously cold wind chills.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.