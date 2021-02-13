(Undated) -- Most of KMAland remains under wind chill advisories, as extreme cold temperatures continue to dominate the region.
The National Weather Service office in Valley has issued a wind child advisory from midnight tonight to midnight Sunday night, and a wind chill watch from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
Included in the advisories in southwest Iowa are Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page counties, including Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda and Shenandoah.
Southeast Nebraska counties covered include Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties, including Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion,La Vista, Plattsmouth, and Nebraska City
* WHAT...Wind Chill Advisory midnight tonight through midnight Sunday night, with wind chills 20 to 30 below. Even colder wind chills are possible Monday and Tuesday, possibly as cold as 40 below.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.