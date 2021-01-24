(KMAland) -- A winter storm warning continues for all of KMAland Monday through early Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Highest amounts are forecast from east of Lincoln to Nebraska City and Red Oak.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
* WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Snow will affect the morning commute and will heavily impact the evening commute. Travel will become difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. Power outages will be possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected mainly from 11 am to 7 pm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1
Missouri
Doniphan-Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Putnam-Schuyler-Holt-Andrew
Including the cities of Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City, Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, and Country Club Villa
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind, approaching 20 to 30 mph, will combine with the heavy snow to dramatically reduce visibility to around or below one-quarter mile. Travel across northern Missouri is strongly discouraged through the day on Monday. .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow amounts of 8 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...South Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over the entire warning to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and cause moderate drifting. Near blizzard, whiteout conditions are possible. Hazardous conditions will significantly impact the Monday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
