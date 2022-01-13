National Weather Service logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of KMAland.

Iowa

Audubon-Guthrie-Adair-

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

----------

Iowa

Union--Ringgold-Decatur

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Central into Southern Iowa

* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.