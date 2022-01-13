(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of KMAland.
Iowa
Audubon-Guthrie-Adair-
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Iowa
Union--Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...Central into Southern Iowa
* WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
