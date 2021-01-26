(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter storm warning through noon Tuesday for a portion of southwest Iowa.
Iowa
Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and low visibility at times in blowing snow. Travel is still not recommended in many areas. Road conditions will be slow to improve today even after accumulating snowfall ends.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.