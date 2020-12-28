(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large portion of west-central and southwest Iowa, as well as southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Cass-Otoe-
Including the cities of Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Plattsmouth, and Nebraska City
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow and freezing rain are expected to greatly impact travel, with a peak in intensity to occur in the afternoon Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Adams
Including the cities of Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, and Corning
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, highest end of that range in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow.
* WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could especially impact the Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
.A winter storm will will begin to affect the region Tuesday morning and bring with it widespread snowfall and then likely periods of wintry mix including freezing rain that will make travel difficult. Moderate to heavy snows are anticipated over nearly all of central Iowa with heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possible from southwest into east central Iowa. The transition to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, will begin
Tuesday Night and further deteriorate travel conditions. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa.
Poweshiek-Marion-Mahaska-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Including the cities of Grinnell, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, followed by a wintry mix and ice accumulations less than an tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Parts of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
