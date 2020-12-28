(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of KMAland.
Iowa
Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy- Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of one to three tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Douglas and Sarpy Counties. In Iowa, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Road conditions will deteriorate today, making travel difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Audubon-Cass-Adair
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The highest end of that range will be in central Iowa. Wintry mix and ice accumulations less than a tenth of an inch following the snow.
* WHERE...Parts of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Wintry mix and ice accumulations over a quarter of an inch following the snow.
* WHERE...Parts of southern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The weight of the snow and ice may also result in sagging tree limbs and damage, with power outages possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Light snow this morning is expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain, before transitioning to rain tonight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to half an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.