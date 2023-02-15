(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a winter storm warning from 3 this afternoon until 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The warning includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause near blizzard conditions and drifting snow.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hills has issued a winter storm warning for most of northwest Missouri from 9 this evening until 3 p.m. Thursday.
The warning includes Atchison, NOdaway, Worth, Gentry and Holt counties.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The National Weather Service in Johnston has issued a winter storm warning from 9 this evening until 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of southwest and south central Iowa.
The warning includes Adair, Adams, Cass, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties.
* WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. North winds are likely to produce some blowing snow as well.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow
extra time to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water inyour vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.