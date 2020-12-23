(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a portion of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa Counties
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-
Nebraska Counties
Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Saline-
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 55 mph will lead to blowing snow. Light ice accumulations possible prior to 10 AM.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa, including the Omaha Metro.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.