(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska.
The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
A winter storm warning is also in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday for portions of southwest and south central Iowa, including Union, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
Another winter storm warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday for another portions of southwest Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Adair, Adams and Cass counties.
In addition, a wind chill warning remains in effect from midnight Wednesday night to noon Saturday for those same area.
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED WITH BRIEF FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES
INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, DANGEROUSLY COLD
WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 45 BELOW ZERO.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME DANGEROUS IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE AT TIMES. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.
AVOID OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES IF POSSIBLE. WHEN OUTSIDE, MAKE SURE YOU WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.