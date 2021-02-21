National Weather Service logo

A winter storm warning is in effect for the counties of: Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair. Including the cities of Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, and Fontanelle

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Parts of central and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be

difficult at times due to heavy snow rates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

