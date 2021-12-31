(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for a large portion of KMAland.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
------------
Iowa
Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
--------------
Nebraska
Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
------------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.