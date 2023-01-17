(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-
Nebraska
Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions may impact Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes.
-------------------
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line. Light ice accumulations possible in central Iowa.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.