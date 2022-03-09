UPDATED: 6:30 AM Thursday, March 10th, 2022
(Undated) -- Parts of northwest Missouri are still under a winter storm warning through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Friday for Holt and Gentry counties in northwest Missouri.
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ORIGINAL STORY 5:10 A.M. Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of SE Nebraska and NW Missouri Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Nebraska
Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
--------------
Missouri
Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.