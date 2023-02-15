(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the majority of KMAland until Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service office in Valley has issued a winter storm warning for Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page counties in Iowa and Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson counties in Nebraska from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause near blizzard conditions and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The National Weather Service office in Valley has issued a winter storm warning Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause near blizzard conditions and drifting snow.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Pottawattamie County. In Nebraska, Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a winter storm warning for Adair, Cass, Madison, Warren, Marion, Mahaska, Adams, Union, Clarke, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, and Davis counties from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Brisk north winds are likely to produce areas of blowing snow by Thursday as well.
* WHERE...Much of southern Iowa.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow extra time to reach your destination.
The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter storm warning for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, and Andrew counties in Missouri from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Thursday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.