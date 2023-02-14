(Undated) -- A good portion of KMAland is under a winter storm watch.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
In Iowa, the watch includes Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties. In Nebraska, the watch includes Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with blowing and drifting snow.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening or Thursday morning commute.
Another winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday night into Thursday for portions of southwest and south central Iowa.
The watch includes Adair, Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties.
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible by Thursday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph producing areas of blowing.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a similar winter storm watch Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for most of northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties.
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.