(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Nemaha-Richardson
Including the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, and Falls City
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.