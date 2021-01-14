NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska.

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Nemaha-Richardson

Including the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Auburn, and Falls City

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

