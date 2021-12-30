(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for a large portion of KMAland Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Iowa
Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page
Nebraska
Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
-----------------
Iowa
Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Snowfall totals on the northern edge of the watch will be less with ranges of 3 to 5 inches possible. Areas in southern Iowa nearer the Iowa Missouri border have the potential of seeing in excess of 6 to 8 inches of snow.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in accidents. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you have travel plans, closely monitor later forecasts and make alterations or cancellations as needed. If you must travel, keep a winter travel safety kit in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Some uncertainty remains with the track of this storm. Forecast adjustments may still occur in the next 24 to 36 hours.
-----------------
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
* WHAT...Widespread wintry precipitation is expected across the region. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold temperatures and wind chills Saturday and Saturday night will impact vulnerable populations as well as make travel more dangerous in the event that you become stranded in your vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.