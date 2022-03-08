NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Nebraska

Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt

* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

