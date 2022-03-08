(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of northwest Missouri for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.