(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of KMAland through Wednesday.
Iowa Counties
Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams
Nebraska Counties
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass
WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Uncertainty remains about the exact area of highest snowfall amounts and ice accumulations, but the highest confidence area for impactful snow is near and north of Interstate 80. Portions of far southeastern Nebraska will also receive freezing rain along with snow, and may warrant expansion of the watch depending on forecast trends.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.